Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $205,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1,856.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NIKE by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.