Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $38.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 11.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 303,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

