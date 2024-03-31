Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $518,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

