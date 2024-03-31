Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $609,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

