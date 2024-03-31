Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after buying an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

