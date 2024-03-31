Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $441,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

