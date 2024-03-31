Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $289.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

