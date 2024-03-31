Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

