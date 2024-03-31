Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

