Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases Shares of 27,563 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

