Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

NASDAQ COST opened at $732.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

