Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

