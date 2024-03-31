Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 184 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

