Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 268 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

