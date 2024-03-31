Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,235 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

