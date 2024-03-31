Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 425 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

