Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 755 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

