Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 8,432 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

