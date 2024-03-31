Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

