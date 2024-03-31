Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DVN opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.