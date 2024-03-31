Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

