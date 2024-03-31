Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

EXC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.