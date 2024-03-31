Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $545.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.