Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.52. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,910,837 shares changing hands.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $545.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 204,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

