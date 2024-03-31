Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $87.91 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

