Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Express Co bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

