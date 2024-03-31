CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells $3,225,951.31 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

