CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CFSB stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. CFSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.13.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

