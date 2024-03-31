CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance
CFSB stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. CFSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.13.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
About CFSB Bancorp
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
