CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.58

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$143.58 and traded as high as C$150.36. CGI shares last traded at C$149.44, with a volume of 325,091 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.36.

The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.64.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

