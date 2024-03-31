Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Down 1.4%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 61,669,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,315,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

