Charles S. Leykum Sells 132,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,466,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.2 %

RNGR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,521,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 174,991 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

