Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $494.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

