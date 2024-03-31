Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

