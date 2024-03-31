Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 320,767 shares.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 203,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

