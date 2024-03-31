Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.01. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 377,228 shares changing hands.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. Analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

