China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.53%. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

