Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

