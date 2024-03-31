Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.40

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.26). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 24,500 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Christie Group Trading Down 2.6 %
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
