Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.40

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.26). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 24,500 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

