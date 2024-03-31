Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.06.

NYSE CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

