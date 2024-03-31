CIC Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.7% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.53.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

