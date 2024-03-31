Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,693 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 73,571.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Upland Software worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

