Citigroup Inc. Has $112,000 Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

