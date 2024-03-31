Citigroup Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

