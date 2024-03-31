Citigroup Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Ducommun Price Performance
Ducommun stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $55.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
