Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,230 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

