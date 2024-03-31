Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Winmark by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $361.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.67. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.99 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

