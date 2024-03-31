Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,192 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,971 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Model N Trading Up 2.9 %

MODN opened at $28.47 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

