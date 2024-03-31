Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

