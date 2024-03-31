Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,222 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

