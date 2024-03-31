Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.4 %

Kinetik stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

